Two people have been bitten by a croc while swimming at Wangi Falls, prompting a reminder from authorities to be wary in Top End waterways
Two people bitten by croc at waterfall

by JASON WALLS
10th Jul 2019 2:57 PM
SWIMMERS in the Northern Territory are again being reminded of the dangers posed by crocodiles after two people were reportedly "nipped" by a freshie at Wangi Falls on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Tourism, Sport and Culture said the bites were reported to Litchfield National Park rangers but the pair were lucky to escape without any serious injuries.

"Litchfield rangers (on Monday) received unconfirmed reports that two people had been nipped by a freshwater crocodile while swimming at Wangi Falls and had minor lacerations which they self-treated," she said.

The spokeswoman said the close call demonstrated the dangers of risking life and limb mucking around with crocs while enjoying Top End waterways his Dry.

"This is a timely reminder that if you are injured by, or see, a crocodile at a designated swimming location to let a ranger know," she said.

"Please don't try to approach or catch wildlife."

Freshwater crocodiles are much smaller than their man-eating saltwater cousins but can still deliver a nasty bite when threatened and are known to frequent the national park at times.

animals crocodile

