Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAR ACCIDENT: Two people have been airlifted following a car roll over in Roma.
CAR ACCIDENT: Two people have been airlifted following a car roll over in Roma. David Nielsen
Breaking

Two people airlifted following car rollover

Molly Hancock
by
25th Oct 2018 9:51 AM

TWO people have been airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical and serious condition following a car accident last night in Roma.

Emergency services were called to Mount Saltbrush Rd at 8pm on Wednesday evening after a single-vehicle with three people inside rolled.

All three occupants were transported to Roma Hospital.

The male patient in his teens was later airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with spinal injuries.

A second male patient in his teens was also airlifted in a serious condition with internal injuries and a female patient was stable at Roma Hospital with no obvious injuries.

crash rollover roma

Top Stories

    Drivers could be banned from turning right at intersection

    Drivers could be banned from turning right at intersection

    News THERE have been a number of fatal and serious crashes at this dangerous spot, and now authorities are considering drastic action.

    • 25th Oct 2018 10:30 AM
    Rezoning to be considered for coastal development site

    premium_icon Rezoning to be considered for coastal development site

    Council News Two proposed changes will be considered by Ballina Shire Council

    • 25th Oct 2018 9:15 AM
    Thomas George reveals best and worst moments of his career

    Thomas George reveals best and worst moments of his career

    Politics Valedictory speech ends with poem written by his granddaughter

    Mum's fury: 'Giant pothole put my son in hospital'

    premium_icon Mum's fury: 'Giant pothole put my son in hospital'

    News Northern Rivers woman calls for council to fix its roads

    Local Partners