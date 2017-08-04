Two on attempted murder charges after victim 'set alight'

POLICE have arrested two men over the alleged attempted murder and kidnapping of a man found set alight at Kunghur, in the state's Far North Coast, last week.
On Sunday, July 23, a passing motorist was the first to notice the injured man nearby a fire on the side of Kyogle Rd near Uki at about 7.30pm.
The 35-year-old man, who had been living in the area, was flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital with severe burns, where he remains in a critical condition.
Police made a public appeal for information on Wednesday, August 26, making one arrest on Wednesday this week, and a second arrest yesterday.
Tweed-Byron crime manager, Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen confirmed two men had been charged with causing a wound with intent to murder, and special aggravated kidnapping.
One 29-year-old man was refused bail at Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday, to appear again on Wednesday, August 23, for a mention.
A second 28-year-old man was police bail refused yesterday to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court for a mention today.
Detective Inspector Cullen said police were still investigating the motives behind the alleged attack.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.