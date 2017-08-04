Two on attempted murder charges after victim 'set alight'

Two men have been charged after man found with severe burns on side of the road near Kunghur.

POLICE have arrested two men over the alleged attempted murder and kidnapping of a man found set alight at Kunghur, in the state's Far North Coast, last week.

On Sunday, July 23, a passing motorist was the first to notice the injured man nearby a fire on the side of Kyogle Rd near Uki at about 7.30pm.

The 35-year-old man, who had been living in the area, was flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital with severe burns, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police made a public appeal for information on Wednesday, August 26, making one arrest on Wednesday this week, and a second arrest yesterday.

Tweed-Byron crime manager, Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen confirmed two men had been charged with causing a wound with intent to murder, and special aggravated kidnapping.

One 29-year-old man was refused bail at Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday, to appear again on Wednesday, August 23, for a mention.

A second 28-year-old man was police bail refused yesterday to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court for a mention today.

Detective Inspector Cullen said police were still investigating the motives behind the alleged attack.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.