Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Photo of a bull shark. Picture: Fiona Ayerst
Photo of a bull shark. Picture: Fiona Ayerst
News

Two Northern Rivers beaches reopen after shark sightings

Javier Encalada
24th Jan 2021 1:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two Northern Rivers beaches were closed this afternoon after shark sightings.

Surf Life Saving NSW reported Shelly Beach in Ballina was closed just after 1pm.

The decision was taken after a 1.8m bull shark was seen in the area.

At around the same time, Lighthouse Beach in Ballina was closed.

It is understood the same 1.8m bull shark may have been seen in the area.

After Far North Coast SLS NSW checked the area, both beaches were reopened after 1.30pm, a spokesman confirmed.

Earlier today, the Dorsal app reported a single surfer "chased by a shark" estimated to be 2.5m long out of the water in Sawtell, near Coffs Harbour,

People on the headland verified the sighting.

On Saturday, A 58-year-old man was bitten by a shark during a swim in the Lake Macquarie region, according to The Daily Telegraph.

He suffered "severe lacerations" to his arm.

On a separate incident, swimmers and surfers were evacuated from the water after a shark sighting at Belongil Beach in Byron Shire at around 2.30pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Lismore

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Lismore

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe in Lismore and support your local, passionate team by casting your vote. SEE THE FINALISTS AND VOTE.

        Lismore’s ‘unplanned’ Invasion Day protest set to go ahead

        Premium Content Lismore’s ‘unplanned’ Invasion Day protest set to go ahead

        News While some will celebrate attaining citizenship, others will be gathering in...

        Bong-throwing competition back with Nimbin MardiGrass

        Premium Content Bong-throwing competition back with Nimbin MardiGrass

        News This will be the 29th version of the popular event.

        Dumb reasons why boaties needed rescuing this summer

        Premium Content Dumb reasons why boaties needed rescuing this summer

        News Marine Rescue crews on the North Coast have conducted 78 missions, including 22...