Two motorbike crashes within half an hour

UPDATE 1.45PM: IT IS believed the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on its way to the Pacific Highway crash.

Southbound lanes may be closed to allow the helicopter to land near the accident site.

Original: TWO separate incidents are unfolding on the Northern Rivers involving a collision between a car and a motorbike.

A car and motorbike collided on the Pacific Highway, 15km north of Harwood Bridge at Devils Pulpit about 20 minutes ago.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they are attending to the bike rider, a 60-year-old man, who has superficial bleeding in the neck area.

No one is trapped in the incident.

Southbound lanes are blocked on the Pacific Highway.

Another incident involving a car and motorbike is unfolding on Johnston Street in Casino.

The NSW Ambulance spokesman said a 43-year-old man was conscious and breathing, and had sustained leg injuries.