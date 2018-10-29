Two more stores for Lismore newest shopping centre

NEW HOME: Two new stores are set to move in to HomeCo Lismore before Christmas.

TWO more stores are planning to open before Christmas in the new Home Consortium shopping centre in South Lismore.

Betta Electrical is preparing to move out of its traditional address in Woodlark St in the Lismore CBD with a relocation sale.

Staff said on Thursday the plan was to open the new store in the first full week of November once internal finishing touches were complete.

The new store has a significantly bigger footprint than its Woodlark St site.

Shoppers will have to wait at least another month after that to visit the new Choice discount store, which is pencilled in for an opening before Christmas.

Owner Jignesh Khatri said while he hoped to open the new shop in December, he was still waiting on bank finance.

"We don't have a date yet, it's out of my hands at the moment,” Mr Khatri said.

"I would have liked to have moved in last month.”

The Lismore store will be Mr Khatri's fifth Choice store, which includes nearby sites in Casino and Ballina.

Mr Khatri said Choice specialised in homewares, giftwares, and seasonal lines alongside every day value items.

"We carry the biggest range and the best prices,” he said.

"It's very competitive.”

He said the retailer had developed agreements with suppliers who focused on the sweet spot of both price and quality.