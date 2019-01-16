Shock airline measles warning

Two unvaccinated children with measles have flown into Sydney from Sri Lanka prompting a new health warning over the contagious virus.

NSW Health on Tuesday issued a warning to people who were on Singapore Airlines flight SQ221 from Singapore which arrived in Sydney on January 11.

Two children on the flight were diagnosed with measles on Tuesday. The children caught the train on Friday, January 11 from the International Airport to Meadowbank via Central.

People who may have come into contact with the children have been warned to be alert for symptoms until late January.

"If you develop symptoms please call ahead to your GP so that you do not wait in the waiting room with other patients," communicable diseases director Dr Vicky Sheppeard said in a statement.

The warning comes a day after another airport measles scare involving a man who flew into Sydney from Manila on January 11.

The man in his 20s flew from Manila aboard Qantas flight QF20 which landed on Friday at about 6.30am.

He then visited a medical centre in Leichhardt where symptoms were identified and isolation measures put in place.

Vaccination rates for five-year-olds have increased from 88 per cent to 94.6 per cent between 2010 and 2017. (The national target is 95 per cent.)

On Monday, NSW Health said passengers on the Qantas flight and people at Sydney Airport on Friday morning should be alert until late January for symptoms such as fever, sore eyes and a cough.

It also said people travelling to South-East Asia where measles is prevalent should ensure they are fully vaccinated before setting off.

Symptoms of measles include fever, sore eyes and a cough, followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash, NSW Health says.

Six people have been diagnosed with measles in NSW since Christmas.

Symptoms usually occur about 10 to 12 days after infection. The measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is free for people aged one to 52.