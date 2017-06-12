18°
News

Two more fatalities on NSW Roads

Samantha Poate
| 12th Jun 2017 1:01 PM
Higher police presence on NSW roads for the Queen's Birthday long-weekend.
Higher police presence on NSW roads for the Queen's Birthday long-weekend.

POLICE are urging motorists to take care after two more lives were lost on our roads on day three of Operation Stay Alert.

A 78-year-old man died after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash near Dunedoo yesterday afternoon.

A 42-year-old man died after he was ejected from a car in a single-vehicle crash near Tamworth yesterday evening.

Double Demerits are in forced during the Operation Stay Alert, which commenced at midnight on Friday June 9 and concludes 11.59pm tonight.

Officers will have a high presence on the roads, targeting speeding, mobile phone use, drunk driving, drug-affected drivers, fatigue and seat belt use.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, said motorists need to remain vigilant every time they get behind the wheel and not just during the imposed double demerits for the Queen's Birthday long-weekend.

"That's two more men who did not go home to their families last night,” Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"Motorists need to remain alert, slow down, and always drive to the weather conditions.

"Fatalities affect a whole community. It never gets any easier telling someone that their loved one won't be returning home.”

A 24-year-old man on his P1 licence was stopped for a stationary RBT on the Hume Highway in Macquarie Fields.

He returned a positive result and was subjected to a breath analysis which returned a positive reading of 0.148.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for mid range PCA.

Key statistics (progressive total):

Speed infringements: 3779

Breath tests: 113269

PCA charges: 170

Major crashes: 256

Fatalities: 3

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers roads operation stay alert

