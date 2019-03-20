Menu
RESCUE: Marine Rescue Brunswick Heads were called to retrieve two men who's dingy capsized on the Brunswick bat on Wednesday afternoon.
News

Two men rescued from capsized dingy

Alison Paterson
by
20th Mar 2019 3:23 PM
TWO men have been rescued from a dingy which capsized on the Brunswick bar on Wednesday afternoon.

Marine Rescue NSW spokesman Brendan Trembath said the vessel overturned in the Brunswick River on its way in from the ocean.

He said Marine Rescue Brunswick was asked by police to investigate an upturns vessel on Brunswick River.

"The vessel broached on the bar and capsized,” he said.

"The men climbed onto the upturned hull.”

He said spectators called police.

"The rescue vessel Brunswick 30 responded with skipper Bill Spicer and crew Jonathan Wilcock, Phil Bailey and Gabrial Wuyts,” he said.

"The two men are now safe.”

According to Roads & Maritime Services, weather conditions were an 11km southerly wind with swell to 1m at the time of the rescue.

Lismore Northern Star

