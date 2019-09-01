Two men rescued after boat tips

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the Evans Head Boat Harbour.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the Evans Head Boat Harbour. TREVOR VEALE

TWO men have been transported to the Lismore Base Hospital after their boat overturned in Evans Head.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the Evans Head Boat Harbour after reports a boat carrying two men, 60 and 83, overturned near Snapper Rock south east of the township.

Both men ended up in the water and were rescued by another nearby vessel and taken back to Evans Head.

The men were treated at the boat Harbour by the aircraft medical crew then transported to the Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.