Firearm used in attempted armed robbery at motel

Two men have been charged following an incident at a Byron Bay motel. Trevor Veale

TWO men have have been refused bail after they allegedly acted suspiciously and used threatening behaviour at a Byron Bay motel.

NSW Police has confirmed emergency services were called to a motel on Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay about 8.30pm on Sunday, March 31, after reports two men were threatening residents with a firearm.

When police arrived the two men fled on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, a 33-year-old man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

Following inquiries, a green Holden Commodore station wagon with Queensland registration was found close to the hotel with police finding a number of stolen items and a cigarette slighter shaped like a firearm inside.

The Queensland man was charged with goods suspected stolen , receiving property stolen outside NSW, driving with a suspended license, using class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed, stalking and intimidating with the intent of fear and physical harm and affray.

A short time later a 23-year-old man from Queensland was arrested in Jonson St, Byron Bay and was taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he was charged with stalking and intimidating with the intent of fear and physical harm and possessing prohibited drugs.

Both men appeared separately in Tweed Heads Local court on Monday, April 1 where both requests for bail were refused.

The two men will reappear in the same court separately on Monday, May 13.

Police will allege in court the men used the car in a number of fail to pay incidents in Queensland and NSW.