Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Two men hacked at with machete

Navarone Farrell
by
1st Apr 2019 1:08 PM | Updated: 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have charged a Mackay man following an assault with a machete in Goonda early this morning.

Around 4am, emergency services were called to Church St, Goodna, following reports of two men with lacerations to their arms and legs.

A 22-year-old man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and a 55-year-old man was treated at the scene.

Following investigations by police, officers attended an address on Alice St, Goodna, where a man was taken into custody, allegedly in possession of a machete.

Subsequently a 32-year-old Bucasia (Mackay) man has been charged with two counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

court crime editors picks ipswich magistrates court machete machete attack
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Man faces court over fire at Casino High School

    premium_icon Man faces court over fire at Casino High School

    Crime POLICE will allege the man had stolen items from the school before returning to start the fire.

    First glimpse of winter takes Northern Rivers by surprise

    premium_icon First glimpse of winter takes Northern Rivers by surprise

    Weather We knew a cool change was coming, but why so sudden?

    How a trip to the beach ended in parent's worst nightmare

    How a trip to the beach ended in parent's worst nightmare

    News Her precious 15-year-old is still on life support

    Noise, pollution to be monitored at asphalt plant

    premium_icon Noise, pollution to be monitored at asphalt plant

    Council News The council will seek "impartial data" on the Alstonville facility