Mark Stephen Crump, 38, and Trevor Spencer, 72, were convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court today for murdering Gary Ryan, 43, at Mundubbera on August 23, 2016.
Crime

Gary Ryan suffered 59 stab wounds from swords before he died

by Aaron Bunch
28th Nov 2019 2:24 PM


TWO men ambushed a Queensland father with swords and left him to bleed to death from 59 stab wounds on a rural property, a court has heard.

Mark Stephen Crump, 38, and Trevor Spencer, 72, were convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court today for murdering Gary Ryan, 43, at Mundubbera on August 23, 2016.

The men were sentenced to life in prison, with Justice Martin Burns saying the parole authorities will need to think long and hard before ever considering them for release.

Mr Ryan's ex-wife Marilyn Anne Ryan, 39, and family friend Jessica Lee Roebuck, 22, have pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

MORE TO COME





    

