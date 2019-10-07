Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Two men found unconscious in car at popular beach

7th Oct 2019 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men are in hospital after being found unconscious in a car at Byron Bay on the weekend.

On Saturday evening police responded to reports of two unconscious males located in a vehicle at Main Beach Carpark, Byron Bay.

Emergency medical attention was administered with the males being conveyed by ambulance in serious and critical conditions to Tweed Heads Hospital.

A quantity of drugs was located in the men's vehicle.

A drug operation was being conducted in the town that evening.

Police from the Tweed Byron Police District and Dog Unit conducted Operation 'Pariac' in the CBD of Byron Bay on Saturday.

During the HVP Operation police detained a 48-year-old Queensland male in possession of cannabis and a knife, a 35-year-old Queensland male in possession of cannabis and a 23-year-old Queensland male in possession cannabis.

Legal actions will be preferred against the three males.

Police are reminding people of the dangerous of illicit drugs and operations will continue in the Byron Bay area targeting illegal drug possession and supply.

byron bay police drug operation northern rivers crime northern rivers health
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    MAJOR DELAYS: 10km traffic queues on Pacific Highway

    MAJOR DELAYS: 10km traffic queues on Pacific Highway

    News ALLOW plenty of extra time if you're travelling on the Pacific Highway today.

    • 7th Oct 2019 12:25 PM
    6 things you need to know on this public holiday

    premium_icon 6 things you need to know on this public holiday

    News Where can you get a coffee in Lismore? Are the pools open?

    PHOTOS: Did we catch you at the soccer?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Did we catch you at the soccer?

    Soccer About 42 teams competed in the al Oceania Cup on the weekend

    'Just you and the wave' at Evans Malibu Classic

    premium_icon 'Just you and the wave' at Evans Malibu Classic

    Surfing 150 surfers, aged from 8 to 70, compete in popular event