Two men found unconscious in car at popular beach

TWO men are in hospital after being found unconscious in a car at Byron Bay on the weekend.

On Saturday evening police responded to reports of two unconscious males located in a vehicle at Main Beach Carpark, Byron Bay.

Emergency medical attention was administered with the males being conveyed by ambulance in serious and critical conditions to Tweed Heads Hospital.

A quantity of drugs was located in the men's vehicle.

A drug operation was being conducted in the town that evening.

Police from the Tweed Byron Police District and Dog Unit conducted Operation 'Pariac' in the CBD of Byron Bay on Saturday.

During the HVP Operation police detained a 48-year-old Queensland male in possession of cannabis and a knife, a 35-year-old Queensland male in possession of cannabis and a 23-year-old Queensland male in possession cannabis.

Legal actions will be preferred against the three males.

Police are reminding people of the dangerous of illicit drugs and operations will continue in the Byron Bay area targeting illegal drug possession and supply.