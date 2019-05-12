Gunman critical after double-shooting

Police have responded to reports of a double shooting.

Police have swarmed a Hunter Valley property following a double shooting in which a man turned a gun on himself.

Two men, aged 28 and 35, got into a fight at a rural property in Bingleburra just after noon before the older man was shot in the chest.

The younger man fled the scene and was later found by police with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards and the pair were flown to John Hunter Hospital.

The 28-year-old is in a critical condition and the 35-year-old is in a serious but stable condition.

Police are treating the shooting as domestic violence related.

"We're responding, it was quite a distance away from anything … looks like a domestic-related shooting," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.

Officers attended the property and have established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist forensic officers.

Inquiries continue.