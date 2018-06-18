Menu
Two men fall through ceiling of Byron Bay pub

18th Jun 2018 6:21 AM

TWO men who fell through the ceiling at a licensed premises in Byron Bay have been charged with trespassing and malicious damage.

Police said the men, aged 27 and 28, were having a night out on Saturday and had been drinking at a venue when they "somehow made their way onto the roof".

It was about 1.50am when they walked around the roof and got into the roof cavity.

One of the men fell through the gyprock ceiling and landed on the floor of a hallway within the premises.

"It is unclear if the second male has also fallen through the gyprock or has jumped through the hole caused by his partner in crime," Tweed Byron Police District reported.

The two men were not seriously hurt.

Security staff apprehended them until police arrived and arrested them.

They were taken to the Byron Bay Police Station where they were charged with trespassing and malicious damage. The men will appear in court on July 5.

Lismore Northern Star

