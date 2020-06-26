Two men extradited to Lismore over drugs, guns charges

Drugs seized during massive police raids across three states.

TWO men have been extradited to Lismore from two states following an extensive cross-border joint investigation into the supply of drugs and firearms.

In January 2020, detectives attached to Richmond Police District Drug Unit and the State Crime Command’s Criminal Groups Squad established Strike Force Ranson to investigate the importation, manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs and the supply of prohibited weapons in Northern NSW and South East Queensland.

Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators executed two search warrants at properties in Lismore and Ballina on Tuesday.

During the searches, police allegedly located and seized methylamphetamine and MDMA, cash, firearms and parts.

Ballina man, Jake Magri, was arrested and charged. The 28-year-old remains bail refused and will return to court on August 26.

As part of joint inquiries, Queensland Police Service State Crime Command’s Drug and Serious Crime Group executed three search warrants at homes in Highland Park, Mudgeeraba and Ashmore, where they arrested two men, aged 27 and 36.

Detectives also located and seized firearms and a pill press used in the manufacture of MDMA pills.

Victoria Police also executed two search warrants at homes in Abbotsford and Balaclava.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the Abbotsford property and a second 27-year-old man at a property in Surrey Hills.

During these searches, police located and seized an amount of Australian cash.

The 27-year-old Highland Park man appeared at Southport Magistrates Court on a NSW arrest warrant on Wednesday, where strike force investigators applied for and were granted his extradition.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with manufacture a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

The man was granted conditional bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court on August 26.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Victorian man also appeared at Melbourne Magistrates Court on a NSW arrest warrant on Wednesday, where investigators applied for and were granted his extradition.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Strike force detectives are yet to apply for an extradition for a second Queensland man and a second Victorian man.

Investigations under Strike Force Ranson are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.