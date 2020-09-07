Menu
NSW police Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016
News

Two men charged with beating down door, stealing

Jessica Lamb
7th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
A 17-YEAR-OLD locked himself in the bathroom on the phone to triple-0 while two men allegedly robbed a Tweed Heads home.

The teenager answered the door, keeping the outside security screen door locked, at a home on Kennedy Dr about 5pm on Thursday.

He was allegedly confronted by a man with his face covered in tattoos and a second man the teenager recognised.

Police allege the tattooed male was threatening towards the teen so he closed the wooden inside door and locked it.

When loud banging at the door started, the victim locked himself in the bathroom and contacted triple-0.

It is alleged while the 17-year-old was in the bathroom, the man with the tattoos kicked and forced the security door as well as damaging the wooden door to enter the unit.

Police say both men then entered the premises and stole items including a white guitar and knives.

It is alleged they left the area just before police arrived.

Police investigations resulted in a 20-year-old male from Kingscliff and a 37-year-old

man from Elanora being arrested over the incident.

The 37-year-old man was arrested later the same day and the 20-year-old man arrested on Friday.

The property involved in the alleged offence was found.

The 37-year-old was refused bail and the 20-year-old was granted conditional bail.

Both cases will return to Tweed Heads Local Court in November.

break and enter northern rivers court northern rivers crime news twdcourt twdcrime tweed tweed heads tweed heads local court twpolice
Lismore Northern Star

