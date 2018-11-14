Menu
Two men have been charged over an assault at The Channon on Monday.
Crime

Two men charged over armed assault

14th Nov 2018 10:27 AM

TWO men will face court after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting a man at The Channon earlier this week.

About 4.45pm on Monday , a 41-year-old man answered the door of his home on Nimbin Road, The Channon, about 21km from Lismore, to three armed men.

The men allegedly assaulted the man before fleeing.

Officers from Richmond Police District spoke with a number of witnesses and commenced inquiries.

Yesterday, police arrested two men, aged 49 and 19.

They were both charged with aggravated enter dwelling with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 49-year-old man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

The younger man was granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday November 26.

Inquiries are continuing.

assault northern rivers crime the channon
Lismore Northern Star

