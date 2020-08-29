Two men charged over alleged Bonalbo rural thefts

TWO MEN have been charged with multiple charges relating to alleged rural thefts in the Bonalbo Area.

Earlier this week the Richmond Police District and the Rural Crime Prevention Team reported rural thefts alleged to have taken place during August in the Bonalbo area, northwest of Casino. The posts outlined the theft of cattle yards, a water trailer, a post driver, a motorcycle, a paraglider and hundreds of other fencing items and tools with a total value of more than $30,000.

Since the post there has been significant community support to help local police and the RCPT investigate those rural crimes.

The Richmond PD Rural Crime Investigators in Casino and local sector police in Bonalbo, Tabulam, Kyogle and Casino, along with the Richmond PD Proactive Crime Team launched a co-ordinated and cohesive investigation into these rural crimes. This resulted in a search warrant being executed Friday afternoon at a rural property in the Camira area, south of Casino.

During the execution of the search warrant the motorcycle, a paraglider, fencing items and tools were recovered. Police also located two hydroponic cannabis set-ups, a caravan and other items suspected of being stolen.

Two men from Camira were arrested on scene and taken to Casino Police Station.

A 32 year old man was charged with: stealing; stealing a trailer; break, enter and steal; and two counts of goods in custody. He has been granted conditional bail to appear at the Casino Local Court on September 24

Images of items allegedly stolen from a rural property near Bonalbo

A 33 year old man was charged with: stealing; two counts of stealing a trailer; break, enter and steal; three counts of goods in custody; two counts of possessing a prohibited drug; and cultivating a prohibited plant by indoor enhanced means – and exposing a child to the same. He has been bail refused and appeared at the Lismore Local Court today.

“This investigation highlights the commitment of local sector police and the Rural Crime Prevention Team working together, with the rural community to tackle rural crime in our district,” Richmond Police District commander Superintendent Scott Tanner said.

“It also highlights the need to report rural crimes as soon as possible and the benefit of target hardening your property, using quality CCTV and cameras in strategic locations.”

The State Rural Crime Coordinator, Detective Inspector Cameron Whiteside said it was very pleasing to see the level of cohesion between the local police at Tabulam, Kyogle and Casino, with the Richmond PD Proactive Crime Team and local Rural Crime Investigators in support of local farmers.

The eighty (80) 40mm x 40mm RHS cattle panels that were reported stolen from a property near Bonalbo between the 1st and 20th of August 2020 have not been recovered. Investigations are continuing.

Investigations are also continuing into the theft of the water trailer with large off-road wheels, fitted with black plastic purpose built 1000 litre water tank that was stolen from a paddock at Culmaran Creek, east of Bonalbo on the 25th of August 2020. (see previous post for an image of the trailer)

If you have any information about these crimes, the location of the cattle panels or other rural crime please contact your local uniform police as soon as possible or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.