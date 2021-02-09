Two men caught drink driving to face court

Two men will face court for drink driving.

Two men will face court after they were caught allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Michael Dempsey said the two men have both been charged with High Range drink-driving offences.

Tweed Heads arrest

Police were at the Tweed Heads hospital on an unrelated matter about 11pm on February 5 when the behaviour of a 40-year-old Tweed Heads man in the foyer attracted their attention.

“The male was allegedly well affected by intoxicating liquor,” Chief Insp Dempsey said.

“Police dealt with him at the hospital and left.

“A short time later police observed the same male allegedly driving a black Toyota utility with NSW registration along Powell St, Tweed Heads.

“Due to the previous dealings police had with the male and his erratic driving the vehicle was stopped on Brett St where the driver was subject to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading.

“He was placed under arrest and conveyed to the Tweed Heads Police Station for the purpose of a breath analysis. The breath analysis returned a reading of 0.188.”

The man’s NSW drivers’ licence was suspended immediately and he received a court Attendance Notice to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on March 8 charged with a High Range PCA.

Tweed Heads South arrest

A 25-year-old man from Tweed Heads South was driving a white Ford Falcon sedan with NSW registration on Vintage Lakes Drive Tweed Heads South about 11.20am on February 6.

The vehicle was stopped for a random breath test and the driver produced a positive roadside result.

The man was placed under arrest for the purpose of a breath analysis and conveyed to the Tweed Heads Police Station.

“Upon undergoing the analysis the male returned a reading of 0.151,” Chief Insp Dempsey said.

“As a result of the reading the male’s drivers licence was immediately suspended and he received a Court Attendance Notice to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on March 22.”