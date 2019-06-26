Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trainer Ben Currie leaves Toowoomba watch house, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Trainer Ben Currie leaves Toowoomba watch house, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Two men arrested as part of Ben Currie fraud investigation

26th Jun 2019 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE arrested and charged a further two men with fraud last night after a 14-month long investigation by officers from the Queensland Racing Crime Squad.

These charges follow yesterday's arrest of trainer Ben Currie as part of the same investigation. 

A police spokesman said the charges were the result of Operation Quebec Creed, an investigation into suspected doping practices by a network of people involved in the thoroughbred racing industry.

"A 49-year-old man from Forestdale, near Logan, has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated fraud, and bailed to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on July 16, 2019," the spokesperson said.

"A 41-year-old male from Lockyer Waters, a rural area near Gatton, has also been arrested with one count of aggravated fraud and bailed to appear at Gatton Magistrates Court on July 15, 2019.

"It is alleged that both men enabled and facilitated the administration of unregistered horse supplements by a third party which resulted in dishonestly obtaining a financial benefit through thoroughbred race winnings."

More Stories

ben currie editors picks queensland racing crime squad
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Shock decision on future of works at Tabulam bridge

    premium_icon Shock decision on future of works at Tabulam bridge

    News THE RMS is in the process of contacting subcontractors and suppliers.

    Big Rob vs Lismore mayor: War of words at 'tough' meeting

    premium_icon Big Rob vs Lismore mayor: War of words at 'tough' meeting

    Council News "I'm going to be more aggressive than usual”

    What do you think of alternative medicinal treatments?

    premium_icon What do you think of alternative medicinal treatments?

    Health Medical Board of Australia asks for information from the community

    • 26th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Reaching out to veterans in the community

    premium_icon Reaching out to veterans in the community

    Community The City of Lismore RSL Sub Branch is commencing a program in Nimbin

    • 26th Jun 2019 12:00 PM