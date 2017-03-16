Two men arrested over multiple break and enter offences

POLICE have charged two men following two break and enters yesterday morning on the Northern Rivers.

Emergency services were called to a store on Clifford Street, Suffolk Park, about 3.15am Wednesday following reports of a break and enter.

Police have been told that two men allegedly broke into the store and stole a number of items before leaving.

About 4.35am, the two men allegedly broke into a house on Lindendale Road, Wollongbar, and stole a number of items before they were disrupted by a resident and fled the home.

About 6.30am, officers attended a property in Coraki and arrested two 43-year-old men.

They were taken to Lismore Police Station and both were charged with offences relating to aggravated break and enters.

The men were refused bail and will appear before Lismore Local Court today.