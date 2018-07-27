Bikie given ‘lethal cocktail’

TWO men have been charged over the alleged murder of an infamous bikie who was found semi-naked in his BMW last year.

The body of Ricky Ciano was discovered in a BMW on the side of a road in Oberon on Valentine's Day 2017 a day after his family reported him missing.

The 35-year-old, who survived an attempt on his life in 2015, had been living on the Gold Coast after severing ties with the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang that year.

Homicide Squad detectives charged two men, aged 33, and 44, yesterday with Ciano's murder.

The 44-year-old also faces a charge of tampering with evidence with intent to mislead judicial tribunal.

Both men will appear in the Lithgow Local Court later today.

Police will allege in court the men gave Ciano a deadly cocktail of prescription and prohibited drugs and then drove him to Duckmaloi, where they abandoned his car with his body inside.

Mr Ciano, had been visiting Sydney and was reported missing the day before, when family couldn't contact him.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad established Strike Force Kiaka to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Ciano's death.

The arrests come just over a year after police released footage of Ciano being pulled over during a routine traffic spot, three days before his death, in a bid to spark someone's memory of seeing him about that time.