Police conduct search and rescue for lost fishos

Three men have gone missing after a fishing trip near the Vernon Islands. Their boat is believed to be similar to the one pictured. PICTURE NTPFES

THREE fishos have been missing since Friday afternoon after they didn't return from a fishing trip north of Darwin.

A NT Police spokeswoman said police officers were conducting search and rescue efforts to locate the trio but the families did not want their names to be released.

"It was reported to police that two men and a youth had travelled to Leaders Creek with plans to fish at the Vernon Islands and were due to return home that evening," she said.

"Police have actively been searching the area via helicopter and boat but are yet to locate the party."

It is believed they were travelling in a boat similar to the one pictured, but with grey coloured canopy and Yamaha motor.

Police encourage anyone out on the water in the area of Melville Island, Vernon Islands or Cape Hotham who may have sighted this boat or have any information as to its whereabouts to contact police on 131 444.