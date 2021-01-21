Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police found the drugs during a random vehicle stop.
Police found the drugs during a random vehicle stop.
News

Two men arrested over alleged $20,000 drug haul

Aisling Brennan
21st Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men have been charged with drug offences after a random vehicle stop in Casino.

Richmond Police District officers stopped a Black Range Rover 4WD on Dyraaba St, Casino, at about 2.35pm on January 21.

The officers spoke with the driver, a 35-year-old man, and passenger, a 34-year-old man.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly located more than $1000 in cash, a small amount of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

More than 26.5 grams of methylamphetamine was also allegedly located on the passenger.

The estimated potential street value of the drugs is $19,875.

Both men were arrested and taken to Casino Police Station.

The driver, a Goonellabah resident, was charged with driving a motor vehicle while disqualified, possessing a prohibited drug, two counts of supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with property proceeds of crime.

The passenger, with an address in Rosebank, was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with property proceeds of crime.

Both men were refused bail to appear in Casino Local Court today.

casino local court drugs charges northern rivers crime richmond police distirct
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        14 Northern NSW restaurants earn prestigious accolade

        Premium Content 14 Northern NSW restaurants earn prestigious accolade

        News We’re spoiled for choice with these truly amazing restaurants. How many have you been to?

        • 21st Jan 2021 12:00 PM
        Memorial forest announced as tributes flow for INXS manager

        Premium Content Memorial forest announced as tributes flow for INXS manager

        Entertainment Music icons have praised ‘infectious passion’ of former INXS manager Chris...

        Explained: When are the Byron Bay new traffic lights on?

        Premium Content Explained: When are the Byron Bay new traffic lights on?

        News The signals will delay traffic from the west of the interchange.

        Police await expert statement in arson case

        Premium Content Police await expert statement in arson case

        Crime Police allege the 18-year-old responsible for lighting numerous fires