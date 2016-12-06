Two men, 28 countries, 300 days for a world record

UK mates George Agate, 23, and John Whybrow, 24, cycled through the Northern Rivers as part of their aim to circumnavigate the world on a tandem bike

IF YOU were travelling along the Pacific Highway on the weekend you may have seen two men riding a tandem bicycle towards Brisbane as part of their attempt to circumnavigate the world in 300 days.

UK university mates George Agate, 23, and John Whybrow, 24, cycled through the Northern Rivers on the weekend.

Agate and Whybrow aim to "set the Guinness World Record for the first team to circumnavigate the world by Tandem”, according to their website.

They are raising money for charity and wish to "open the eyes of many to the humans of our world and its vibrant population, to enthuse people to get on their bicycle and outside for an adventure, and to have a bloody good time doing it”.

Agate and Whybrow left the UK in June and have been in the saddle for 180 days, covering around 12,000km.

The pair will now fly from Brisbane to New Zealand to continue their ride.

They will cover just short of 30,000km on their entire journey.

Follow their ride at thetandemmen.com