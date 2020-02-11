Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Northern Cooperative Meat company in Casino exports beef to China. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Northern Cooperative Meat company in Casino exports beef to China. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Business

Two meatworks employees quarantined, beef stuck in Chinese ports

Susanna Freymark
11th Feb 2020 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Northern Cooperative Meat Company employees are at home in quarantine after returning from China.

Casino's NCMC chief executive Simon Stahl said they were working from home but "itching to get back to work."

They have been quarantined as a precaution, he said.

Beef products stuck at Chinese ports were finally beginning to move, Mr Stahl said.

The Chinese Government had ordered workers to stay at home and ports were closed to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Shanghai was starting to move again, Mr Stahl said.

"Our people started work yesterday, Shanghai is open but but not fully staffed.

"We expect it to be rather slow in the beginning."

In the current situation, the reality is there will be a few hiccups, he said.

"The Chinese authorities were doing a terrific job in difficult circumstances."

Processing in China had been delayed for nine days due to the coronavirus outbreak threat.

NCMC beef products are frozen or chilled, so NCMC were not concerned about their products.

"Frozen meat can last up to two years and chilled products last two to four months," he said.

While NCMC is carrying on with business as usual, Mr Stahl said there was concern about long term economical impact of the coronavirus threat.

"The longer it goes on, the more it will affect the world economy," he said.

NCMC sends its products to many ports in China, including Shanghai, Ningbo, Shenzen, Quingdao, Dalian and Guangzhou.

NCMC's Simon Stahl.
NCMC's Simon Stahl.
ncmc northern rivers beef industry northern rivers business
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifting the lid on burial costs across the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Lifting the lid on burial costs across the Northern Rivers

        News WE compare the prices of interment in six local government areas.

        ‘Substantial’ change as popular North Coast venue sells

        premium_icon ‘Substantial’ change as popular North Coast venue sells

        Business $104 million sale sees business and property under same ownership

        Big name surfers set for battle with Byron Bay

        premium_icon Big name surfers set for battle with Byron Bay

        Sport Seasoned competitors named for Australian Boardriders Battle.