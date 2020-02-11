Two meatworks employees quarantined, beef stuck in Chinese ports

TWO Northern Cooperative Meat Company employees are at home in quarantine after returning from China.

Casino's NCMC chief executive Simon Stahl said they were working from home but "itching to get back to work."

They have been quarantined as a precaution, he said.

Beef products stuck at Chinese ports were finally beginning to move, Mr Stahl said.

The Chinese Government had ordered workers to stay at home and ports were closed to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Shanghai was starting to move again, Mr Stahl said.

"Our people started work yesterday, Shanghai is open but but not fully staffed.

"We expect it to be rather slow in the beginning."

In the current situation, the reality is there will be a few hiccups, he said.

"The Chinese authorities were doing a terrific job in difficult circumstances."

Processing in China had been delayed for nine days due to the coronavirus outbreak threat.

NCMC beef products are frozen or chilled, so NCMC were not concerned about their products.

"Frozen meat can last up to two years and chilled products last two to four months," he said.

While NCMC is carrying on with business as usual, Mr Stahl said there was concern about long term economical impact of the coronavirus threat.

"The longer it goes on, the more it will affect the world economy," he said.

NCMC sends its products to many ports in China, including Shanghai, Ningbo, Shenzen, Quingdao, Dalian and Guangzhou.