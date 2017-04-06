Two markets cancelled in Lismore this week

The Channon market is home to 250 regionally based businesses.

THE Channon Markets have been cancelled this Sunday.

A post on the Channon Markets' Facebook page confirmed the news.

"Council has closed the grounds due to current weather conditions until further notice. We hope you are all safe and managing in these trying times," the post said.

The next market at The Channon will be held on May 14.

The Lismore Produce Market has also been cancelled.

Normally held every Thursday in Magellan St, Lismore, the popular markets will come back on Thursday, April 13.

Last weekend, the Lismore Carboot Markets was cancelled for the first time in 29 years.

The list of markets happening this weekend is:

2nd Saturday:

Lismore Farmers Market, Lismore Showground.

Uki Farmers market every Saturday morning.

Blue Knob Farmers Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock.

Bangalow Farmers Market, 1 Byron St, Bangalow

Byron Bay Artisan Market, Railway Park, Jonson St

Byron Flea Market, Gilmore Cr, Byron Bay

Woodburn Market, Riverside Park, Woodburn

Kingscliff Beachside Market, Marine Pde, Kingscliff

Maclean Community Market, main car park near the Maclean Bowling Club.

2nd Sunday: