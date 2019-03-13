Highways back to normal after crashes

UPDATE, 11.30am: A ROADS and Maritime Services spokesman said a truck driver jack-knifed on the Bruxner Highway earlier this morning, but the road has now reopened.

"An empty flat-bed truck jack-knifed but thankfully there were no injuries to the driver," he said.

"All the lanes were closed and traffic was queued for around 5km but the highway is now open.

"It looks like the road was wet when the incident occurred."

The spokesman said emergency services opened one lane to release the back-log of traffic.

"Two lanes were opened after the tow-truck removed the damaged truck," he said.

"The two north-bound lanes were re-opened around 10am and the southbound lanes were not affected at all."

Original story: DRIVERS are being asked to take care on the Bruxner Highway and Summerland Way after two separate crashes this morning.

Live Traffic NSW has reported that a truck crash on the Bruxner Highway is affecting traffic in both directions.

The crash is 2km east of Casino.

Emergency services, the Roads and Maritime Services and a heavy vehicle tow truck are currently at the scene.

Traffic is also being affected on the Summerland Way at Whiporie after a car crash just before 10am.

An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said paramedics were attending to the driver, whose vehicle rolled and crashed into a tree.

"About 9.45am we were called to a single-car accident where a vehicle has rolled over and hit a tree," she said.

"A man in his mid-40s was pulled out of the car by Fire & Rescue NSW."

She said the man was being treated at the scene.

"His injuries do not appear to be serious, he has some bleeding from the foot and some back pain," she said.

"He is still at the scene and has not be transported (to hospital) yet."

Drivers are on Summerland Way urged to take extra caution and allow for additional travel time.