Two 'lonely souls' form friendship that will melt your heart

TOGETHER: Precious and Betty created a special bond, helping each other with loneliness and providing comfort for each other after overcoming a difficult beginning to their lives. Marc Stapelberg

BEFORE Precious and Betty met each other, they were two "lonely souls who both had their difficulties finding a friendship".

The two young pigs struggled physically and socially due to severe disabilities.

Betty was born without front hooves, and Sugarshine Animal Sanctuary took her in shortly after she was born.

Precious was found on a property near Dorroughby with her eyes gouged out and snout near-severed by tight rubber bands. With no sight, a diminished sense of smell (which pigs totally rely on to find food) and constant pain due to her elastic bands slowly cutting off her snout, she was absolutely miserable, lonely, confused and terrified as she wandered around desperately trying to find help before the sanctuary took her in.

Now the pair have formed a special bond and help each other out every day.

Kelly Nelder said Betty was quite lonely because she didn't have any hooves and couldn't keep up with the other pigs.

Then they had an idea to introduce her to Precious.

"We were absolutely amazed at the friendship that's developed. Because Precious can't see and moves very slowly while feeling her way around, and Betty has a lot of difficulty getting around, they buddied up together and they help each other out. They go for walks together, they sleep together at night. Betty will take Precious up to show her where the trough is or show her to the dam.

"They've just become this incredible pair and our hearts just exploded with happiness when we saw how bonded they are, even though they fight all the time over carrots."

Ms Nelder said it was an "instant friendship".

"Betty is the smaller but more dominant so Betty decides where they go and what they're doing.

"Precious was initially terrified of people but she has become a very loving, happy pig and she seems to feel very comfortable here and with Betty. Betty is doing great but she still has difficulty getting around and we still having problems trying to find someone who can do prosthetics for her, but because she has Precious to keep her company we think that makes a big difference for her.

"It just goes to show animals with disadvanatages can still have a great quality of life ... they don't deserve to die just because they're disabled."