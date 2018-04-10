Two local climate champions finalists in state award

TWO Northern Rivers climate campaigners are finalists in the 2018 NSW Climate Champion Awards.

Amelia Telford, a young Aboriginal and South Sea Islander woman from Bundjalung country, has been nominated for the Young Climate Champion Award, and Steve Posselt, who paddled and carried his kayak more than 13,000 kilometres to raise awareness of climate change, is a finalist for the 'John Davis' Climate Champion Award.

RIVER CAMPAIGNER: Long-term campaigner for the health of rivers, Ballina's Steve Posselt, wrote to the former NSW premier about the state of the Richmond River. Graham Broadhead

The 2018 NSW Climate Champion Awards celebrate outstanding contributions to climate action.

Renowned documentary maker John Davis worked tirelessly and passionately as a climate activist and filmmaker before his tragic death in a helicopter accident while shooting in the Hunter Valley in 2015.

His legacy will be honoured at the 2018 NSW Climate Champion Awards being held on Wednesday night to recognise outstanding contributions to the campaign for climate action and against coal and coal seam gas mining in NSW.

Two awards will be presented in 2018:

. The John Davis Climate Champion. Awarded to an individual who has shown selfless dedication to championing climate action through education, activism, or supporting others to do that.

. The Young Climate Champion. Awarded to an individual under 25 who has inspired others to become champions for climate action.

Event co-host, Greens MLC Justin Field said: "The Climate Champion Awards recognise and celebrate people working on climate action in our community who are building the movement and having a positive impact for change”.

"The community has nominated an incredible list of people from various walks of life across NSW who are taking a stand to protect us against irresponsible coal and gas developments and make our future safer,” he said.

Event co-host, Greens MLC and Energy spokesperson Jeremy Buckingham said: "NSW is living in the age of climate disruption and individuals and communities are the ones on the frontline of taking action, while state and Federal governments bury their heads in the sand”.

"We won't stand idly by and let coal companies threaten the essentials of life in NSW - our water, our air, our farmland and the fabric of our communities. We won't accept the controversial Adani coal mine that will trash our climate, wreck our Reef, and run roughshod over Traditional Owner rights,” he said.

Mr Field said: "There has never been a more critical time for climate action. It will take all of us, working together, and it will need community champions with determination, innovation, strategy and heart.”

The short-list nominees for the John Davis Climate Champion are:

. Bev Smiles, a volunteer opposing the destruction of the Hunter Valley in the face of rampant coal mine expansions for more than 20 years. In 2017 Bev was arrested under new anti-protest laws in opposition to the expansion of the Wilpinjong mine and faces up to seven years in prison.

. Colin Ryan, aged 96, a great grandfather and Kokoda veteran who is well known for his tireless activism in opposition to coal and gas development.

. Joseph-Zane Sikulu, a Pacific climate change warrior and campaigner for 350.org. He represented his Island nation of Tonga at the UN Climate Conference in Bonn, Germany in 2017.

. Melinda Wilson, became an activist in response to the discovery of secret plans to explore for coal seam gas for Western Sydney and she played a critical role in the community movement through CSG Free Western Sydney and NO CSG Blacktown.

. Steve Posselt, paddled and carried his kayak more than 13,000 kilometres from Ballina to Canberra to raise awareness of climate change and collect signatures urging government action on the 'climate emergency'.

PADDLER'S VOYAGE: Ballina's Steve Posselt on May 17 will be talking about his marathon paddle which saw him travel through Australia, the US, England and across the English Channel last year.Photo Contributed Contributed

The short-list nominees for the Young Climate Champion Award are:

. Amelia Telford, a young Aboriginal and South Sea Islander woman from Bundjalung country, is National Co-Director of the Seed Indigenous Youth Climate Network.

On their website it states: "Amelia is passionate about supporting a national grassroots network of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people to protect our land, culture and communities from the impacts of climate change and fossil fuel extraction and be a part of creating positive change for our people”.

"Amelia was awarded National NAIDOC Youth of Year in 2014, Bob Brown's Young Environmentalist for the Year 2015 and Australian Geographic Young Conservationist of the Year 2015 for her commitment to building a more just and sustainable future for all young people.”

Amelia Telford, pictured here at Trinity Catholic College Lismore in 2012, is a finalist in the Young Climate Champion Awards. Jacklyn Wagner

. Keith Huang, a climate-science-student-turned-campaigner-slash-design-student, Keith has been supporting the national Fossil Free divestment network as well as the broader climate movement for three years in both online and offline organising.

. Isaac Astill, works on the Stop Adani campaign, pushing for an end to Adani's coal mine in Queensland.

. Georgia Wilson, aged 19, lives in Western Sydney and is local community organiser for the Stop Adani campaign. She works alongside the Australian Youth Climate Coalition and Seed Indigenous Youth Climate Network in empowering young people to take a stand in their local communities, for progress and an end to fossil fuels.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony to be held on Wednesday from 6.30pm at NSW Parliament in Sydney.