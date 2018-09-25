Two kinds of speeding, weapons and mental 'cloud of drugs'

JAIL RECIPE: Meth amphetamine was only one of a young Tandur man's problems, a court has been told.

A YOUNG Tandur man's driving and fraud offences occurred "in a cloud of drug use," Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

The court was told police found speed in Joshua David Wilson's car when they pulled him up over a speeding offence in Hughes Tce, Gympie.

Wilson, 18, pleaded guilty to possessing meth amphetamine, marijuana, drug implements, a knife and a restricted baton, as well as to unlawfully obtaining money by fraud.

The court was told police intercepted Wilson for speeding on July 21 and saw drugs, weapons and drug implements in his car.

Police said Wilson had also obtained $150 by fraud on June 30, when his victim provided payment for a computer monitor, which was not delivered and which remained on sale on Gumtree.

Police told the court the officers who stopped Wilson in Hughes Tce, Gympie on July 21 saw a bong in the driver's side door compartment, a baton, two military-style hunting knives with 22cm blades, a small amount of marijuana, clipseal bags including one containing meth amphetamine, a china bowl, scissors and digital scales used for drug purposes and a glass pipe.

Wilson told police he did not realise the baton was a restricted weapon.

The court was told police checked the bank account details involved in the fraud matter and found the account belonged to Wilson.

He appeared drug affected when arrested and taken to the watch house and told police he was not clear headed enough to participate in an interview.

His solicitor said Wilson's "offending was surrounded by a cloud of drug use."

Wilson, who appeared by video link from jail, had "been struggling with addiction to ice from a very early age and suffered anxiety and depression, also from a very early age.

"He and his parents intend to relocate to Noosa , where his counsellor lives and to get him away from an undesirable crowd in this area," his legal representative told the court. Drugs and Wilson's poor mental health were underlying causes of the offences.

Magistrate Graham Hillan fined Wilson $1800, plus $150 restitution.

In what Mr Hillan said might be Wilson's last chance to avoid a record, he ordered no conviction be recorded.