Two killed in crash involving stolen car: traffic delays

A STOLEN car has been involved in a crash with another near Brisbane which has killed a person in each car.

Police said two people died in the traffic crash at Bald Hills overnight.

Investigator believe that around midnight a stolen car was headed north in the southbound lanes of the Gympie Arterial Road when it has collided with a car headed south.

Earlier, Queensland Ambulance reported one patient was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition and another transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition following the road traffic crash on Gympie Road.

Southbound lanes remain closed whilst Forensic Crash Unit officers investigate the crash.

All southbound traffic has been diverted onto the Gateway Motorway.