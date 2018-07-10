Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Two injured in Bruce Highway crash overnight

Melanie Plane
by
10th Jul 2018 7:27 AM

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay last night.

Just before 8pm, emergency crews were called to the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Walz Road at Bakers Creek following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two fire crews attended.

"We were on scene for about 40 minutes, it was a two vehicle crash with no entrapments," the spokesman said.

"Our crews removed the vehicles from the roadway and left the scene in the hand of Queensland Police."

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two people were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

"Paramedics transported two patients with minor injuries to Mackay Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

