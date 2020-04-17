Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women in quarantine in Tennant Creek have been slapped with fines for repeatedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by leaving their accommodation.
Two women in quarantine in Tennant Creek have been slapped with fines for repeatedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by leaving their accommodation.
Crime

Two in quarantine fined for repeatedly leaving accommodation

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Apr 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO women in quarantine in Tennant Creek have been slapped with fines for repeatedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by leaving their accommodation.

Police say the women - one aged 39 and the other aged 46 - breached their 14-day quarantine on Wednesday.

A concerned resident dobbed in the duo, with cops warning the women and explaining to them the need to isolate.

However, later that day police visited the location where the women were in quarantine after receiving more reports from the public that they continued to leave their accommodation.

Each woman was slapped with fine of $1,099 as a result.

They have also been referred to environmental health officers who will conduct a further risk assessment to determine if contact tracing is required.

In total, 4,960 compliance checks have now been completed in the Territory, with 26 fines issued.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks nt outbreak pandemic quarantine virus restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teens allegedly involved in Lismore man’s death face court

        premium_icon Teens allegedly involved in Lismore man’s death face court

        News THE East Lismore man died from “catastrophic head injuries” following a fight in Ballina.

        Man accused of wielding blood-filled syringe to rob bank

        premium_icon Man accused of wielding blood-filled syringe to rob bank

        News A MAN who allegedly used a blood-filled syringe to rob a Ballina bank in 2017...

        $3000 in fines issued in 24 hours to those not staying in

        premium_icon $3000 in fines issued in 24 hours to those not staying in

        News POLICE have issued three $1000 fines to people disobeying ministerial...

        PHOTOS: Fireys faced thick black smoke, small explosions

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Fireys faced thick black smoke, small explosions

        News Black smoke is pouring out across the sky from a wrecking yard fire