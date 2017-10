The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to attend a dirt bike incident in Urbenville.

TWO males in their 30's were transported to Lismore Base Hospital last night after sustaining injuries from a dirt bike accident in Urbenville.

One patient suffered a leg injury and the other was thought to have possible internal injuries.