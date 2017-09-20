Two hurt in crash between car and truck at Casino

The scene of a serious crash at Casino.

The scene of a serious crash at Casino. NSW Police

A COLLISION between a car and truck has closed off parts of Casino as emergency services work to clear the area.

Two people, a man and woman in their 80s, were treated for head and chest injuries and transported by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital about 11.30am.

It is understood one of the two was trapped in the car for some time before being extracted from the vehicle.

The scene of a serious crash at Casino. NSW Police

The crash happened just before 10.30am at the corner of Johnston St and Hickey St.

A number of diversions are in place for east and west bound traffic.

Light vehicles travelling eastbound have been diverted to Walker St and Dyraaba St to East St and rejoin the Bruxner Hwy.

Westbound traffic has been directed via Wheat St with the use of North St to rejoin the hwy.

The North Coast Crash Investigation Unit are also on scene with other emergency services and Richmond Valley Council.

It is unknown when the road will fully reopen.