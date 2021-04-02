Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have been taken to hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.
Two people have been taken to hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.
News

Two hospitalised after ute fall

by SAM FLANAGAN
2nd Apr 2021 2:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have been taken to Townsville University Hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to Gumlow Rd in Bohle Plains around 8.40am this morning.

Paramedics were called after two males allegedly fell off the back of a ute travelling 40km-60km/h.

Paramedics treated the two males on scene before transporting them to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

It's believed one of the male suffered head related injuries.

 

Originally published as Two hospitalised after ute fall

car accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID detected in Ballina Shire sewage, new contact details

        COVID detected in Ballina Shire sewage, new contact details

        News “We urge everyone with even mild symptoms to come forward immediately for testing.”

        Man charged over series of attacks after mask breach

        Premium Content Man charged over series of attacks after mask breach

        Crime The offer of a free mask was allegedly met with a violent response

        ‘Hope and livelihood’ of music industry hit by Blues blow

        Premium Content ‘Hope and livelihood’ of music industry hit by Blues blow

        News The Church were set to play their first gig in almost two years

        Pills to cocaine smuggling: Baggaley brothers’ life of drugs

        Premium Content Pills to cocaine smuggling: Baggaley brothers’ life of drugs

        Crime Nathan and Dru Baggaley guilty of attempting to import drugs