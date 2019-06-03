Two girls arrested after alleged pursuit, crash

Two teen girls have been arrested after an alleged pursuit and crash.

TWO teens have been arrested after an alleged pursuit yesterday.

A NSW Police spokesman said a vehicle failed to stop at a stationary random drug testing site at Bangalow Rd in Clunes about 11.25am.

"A police pursuit followed before a car crash occurred at Alstonville,” he said.

He said two Queensland girls, aged 14 and 16, were taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

"Both have now been released into police custody,” he said.

He said enquiries were ongoing and it's understood no formal charges had yet been laid.

Enquiries continue.