Crime

Two girls arrested after alleged pursuit, crash

Liana Turner
by
3rd Jun 2019 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teens have been arrested after an alleged pursuit yesterday.

A NSW Police spokesman said a vehicle failed to stop at a stationary random drug testing site at Bangalow Rd in Clunes about 11.25am.

"A police pursuit followed before a car crash occurred at Alstonville,” he said.

He said two Queensland girls, aged 14 and 16, were taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

"Both have now been released into police custody,” he said.

He said enquiries were ongoing and it's understood no formal charges had yet been laid.

Enquiries continue.

