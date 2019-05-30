Two giant artworks are about to pop up on the horizon

Lee Mathers from Northern Rivers Community Gallery with Russell Yelseth and Skye McNamara from Ballina Shire Council atop the Banyan Hill community.

Lee Mathers from Northern Rivers Community Gallery with Russell Yelseth and Skye McNamara from Ballina Shire Council atop the Banyan Hill community. Contributed

DRIVING along the Pacific Highway past Ballina you'll soon be able to spot two large water reservoirs splashed with a fresh coat of paint.

But these two 3.5 and 2.1 mega litre water reservoirs within Banyan Hill will be re-imagined with a difference as an outdoor gallery space.

Facilitated by local specialist curatorial agency Creative Road Art Projects, the major artwork will showcase the typography of the site and diverse ecology of the area, focussing on land and sea iconography.

"Intrapac Property is commissioning significant public art as a part of their master plan for Banyan Hill," Ballina Shire Council's Sustainability Planner Skye McNamara said.

"This is to be applauded. While these large modern reservoirs are functionally invaluable, aesthetically they are challenging.

"This particular commission is an innovative solution that we believe will add to both the neighbourhood and the shire.

"Ballina Shire Council supports the installation of public art in key locations which identify and reinforce cultural identity and community values and which assist in creating create a sense of place."

Scheduled for a late July completion, the works will be visible from the Pacific Highway as well as from within Banyan Hill.

Internationally acclaimed Australian contemporary artist Emily Devers will work closely with Creative Road and Ballina Shire Council to deliver the project.

As a part of the commission from Banyan Hill, on June 20 Emily will hold immersive Urban Art Workshops "From Land to Sea" with Ballina Coast High School and Xavier Catholic College.

The workshops, facilitated by Northern Rivers Community Gallery in partnership with Creative Road, will be hosted at Ignite Studios @ NRCG in Ballina.

"We bring artists in when they have specialised skills to share with the local community," Northern Rivers Community Gallery spokesman Lee Mathers said.

"Emily will be sharing her knowledge not just with students but with teachers, giving them the knowledge to develop their own site-specific urban art projects if they choose to in the future."

Banyan Hill is a new residential community which runs along the peak of the Cumbalum hinterlands, accessible via Ballina Heights Drive.

"The views over farmland to the ocean certainly influence the sales response," Banyan Hill's Robert Kimberley said.

"Once people visit us and we drive them around they get a sense of what is really going on up here.

"I show them the green open spaces, where the community centre is going, the community garden area, the playgrounds, the barbecues.... The public art program is one of many community building projects planned for Banyan Hill."