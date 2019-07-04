Menu
Police are investigating an alleged water theft case.
Police are investigating an alleged water theft case. Ablestock.com
Crime

'Two football fields' worth of water disappears from dam

Aisling Brennan
by
4th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
POLICE are investigating the potential theft of a large amount of water south of Casino.

Richmond Rural Crime Prevention Team have received a report of a large amount of water missing from dams on a property at West Bungawalbin.

"The circumstances under which the water has been extracted are unclear but it has been alleged to have occurred over the past six months,” Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"Police are appealing for any information in relation to this incident or if any other person has been subjected to a similar incident in recent times.”

The owner of the property has informed The Northern Star he believes "about two football fields worth” has disappeared from his property over a six month period.

Anyone with information should contact Richmond Rural Crime Prevention Team on 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star

