Sgt. Noel Ramirez. Picture: Gilchrist County Sheriffs Office
News

Cops shot dead in ‘ambush attack’

by Staff writers
20th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

TWO police officers have been shot and killed in a restaurant in Florida in what officials believe was an "ambush attack."

The sheriff's deputies were shot dead after a man fired a gun through the window of the Ace China restaurant in the small town of Trenton, where the victims were eating together about 3pm local time (5am AEST).

The gunman was subsequently found dead outside the restaurant. It is understood he took his own life.

Gilchrist County Sherifff Robert D. Schultz identified the slain officers as Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 30, a seven-year law enforcement veteran, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, a three-year law enforcement veteran.

Sgt. Noel Ramirez. Picture: Gilchrist County Sheriffs Office
Schultz said Ramirez had children and was married, while Lindsey was not married but had a girlfriend.

Deputy Taylor Lindsey. Picture: Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office
The two were "the best of the best," Schultz said. "They're men of integrity. They're men of loyalty. They're God-fearing. And they loved what they did. And we're very proud of them."

Trenton is a small community, about two hours southwest of Jacksonville.

At this point, there is no clear motive for the shooting, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said, adding that it was an active criminal investigation.

Florida Attorney-General Pam Bondi issued a statement saying: "My heart breaks with the tragic news of two Gilchrist County deputies that were senselessly killed today while in the line of duty. The daily risk that law enforcement officers take to protect our communities is overwhelming."

"My deepest condolences and prayers are with their families as they mourn the devastating loss of their loved ones. May their families, friends and fellow officers find peace and comfort during this very difficult time."

Trump was in Florida yesterday, touring the Joint Interagency Task Force South in Key West, which battles drug trafficking.

The president used his visit to also push his border wall.

 

 

DO YOU, OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW, NEED HELP?

Phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467 for 24-hour Australian counselling services.

Beyondblue (1300 22 4636) for 24-hour phone support, online chat, resources and apps.

ambush attack florida police shooting

