Fishermen lost their jobs over their attack on a helpless shark.
Crime

Fishermen fired over shark torture

by Ally Foster
4th Jun 2019 3:29 PM

Warning: Graphic content

Two fishermen have lost their jobs after they filmed themselves laughing as they hacked off a shark's tail and watched it try to swim away.

The men were working on an Icelandic fishing boat when a shark became tangled in their fishing line.

They filmed themselves cutting off the sharks tail to free the line before dropping it back into the water.

Blood can be seen streaming from the shark as it attempts to swim away.

The men laughed as the butchered animal tried to swim away.
The men then turn the camera on themselves so everyone can see them laughing before filming the struggling animal again.

"Good luck trying to swim, you punk!" one of the men can be heard yelling, according to local news outlet RUV.

The video was shared to Facebook by Christel Ýr Johansen, who slammed the men as "sick losers".

The men have since been fired from their jobs.
"The guy is so proud of himself that he disabled comments because no one seems to agree with him. Got a screengrab before he closed that … share at will," she wrote along with the video.

Social media users were horrified at the vile act, with many calling for them to be arrested.

"They should be sentenced for this," one person said.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa chimed in on Instagram, claiming he has never "seen something so cruel".

They hacked the sharks tail off after it became tangled in their line.
Another person pointed out that the Greenland shark posed no threat to humans as it only eats fish and smaller sharks.

"No interest in humanity, and it does not change now that this unique Greenland shark (Which is at threat of extinction) could not have less chance of living," he said.

Along with being fired, the men may face animal cruelty charges.

animal cruelty crime shark

