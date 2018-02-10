Two fires in two weeks on same Northern Rivers street

A CLUNES home was almost destroyed yesterday, exactly a week after a home directly opposite was also engulfed in flames.

But after two investigations, police have concluded they are unrelated and not suspicious.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers superintendent Daniel Ainsworth said yesterday's fire was reported just after 9.30am yesterday.

When firefighters arrived from two local RFS brigades alongside Fire and Rescue Lismore, the fire was blazing in the rear of the home and the roof was already beginning to collapse.

It was quickly extinguished by the fire crews but the substantial damage was sustained to the kitchen area and the entire roof, according to Mr Ainsworth.

There were no occupants in the home at the time, which sits at the end of a cul de sac on Ryce Drive.

Richmond Local Area Command duty officer, Inspector David Vandergriend said an estimated $500,000 worth of damage was done to the property, including extensive damage to the kitchen and roof.

An investigation was undertaken into the cause, and RFS investigators and police concluded the fire was likely caused by an electrical fault and not suspicious.

Coincidentally, the fire was literally opposite a home on the same suburban street which was damaged by a fire last Friday night, February 2.

That was also ruled to be caused by an electrical fault after rats were believed to have chewed through wiring.