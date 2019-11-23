Two fined for lighting large camp fire

The fire was lit close to bushfires burning out of control nearby. There is no suggestion the couple were suspected of lighting the Bora Ridge fire.

The fire was lit close to bushfires burning out of control nearby. There is no suggestion the couple were suspected of lighting the Bora Ridge fire. Sally Smith

A MAN and woman from Paradise Island, Queensland have been fined for allegedly lighting a large fire in Evan Heads.

Richmond Valley Council Rangers will allege that earlier today they detected two Queenslanders illegally camping on Golf Links Road, Evans Head.

The couple had also allegedly lit a fire.

Senior Constable David Henderson said they said they knew there was currently a bushfire emergency and could not say why they lit the fire.

A $2,200 fine was issued to them.

"They hadn't cleared out any ground around the fire and it was right next to sugar cane.

"The ranger said the risk was extreme."

Mr Henderson who has been volunteering as a fire fighter for the RFS for almost six years said the fire danger right now is as high as he has seen.

"Hundreds of emergency services men and women are risking their lives to fight them, and people are losing their homes," he said.

"We don't need people lighting more fires."

"Police support the action taken by the Council Ranger and remind everyone to please not light any fires.

RFS state on their website that the Bush Fire Danger Period runs from 1 October 1 to 31 March, and advise that this may vary due to local conditions.

A fire permit is required to light a fire in the open during this time.