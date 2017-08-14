Four dead after two horror crashes

Heavy traffic is being experienced on the Pacific Hwy near Pottsville after a fatal car accident this afternoon.

Father of eight killed, kids seriously injured in crash

TWO people have died and another two people have been transported to hospital after a high speed crash on the Pacific Hwy near Clothiers Creek, Tweed Shire, on Sunday.

Reports from police and emergency services indicate the four people were travelling north when their vehicle left the highway about 1km south of Round Mountain Rd and came to rest adjacent to the Pacific Hwy, just before 5pm.

Two woman died in the single-vehicle accident.

A 14-year-old male was treated at the scene by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's medical team before being airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Another passenger, believed to be a man in his 40s, had a leg fracture and possible pelvic and abdominal injuries. He was transported by road ambulance to Tweed Heads Hospital also in stable condition.

Traffic diversions were in place while police investigated the scene of the accident.

This follows a double fatal crash today further north.

A Gold Coast man and woman died after being involved in a serious traffic crash at Buccan, west of Yatala.

Two people died after a crash in Buccan. Photo: Nine News Queensland/Twitter



Around 10.30am, emergency services were called after two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Coplick Crescent and Waterford-Tamborine Road.

Preliminary investigations indicate a Toyota sedan was travelling south on Waterford-Tamborine Road when it crossed into the northbound lane, before hitting a Holden Jackaroo four-wheel-drive causing the vehicle to roll on its side.

As a result, a Toyota Rav 4 also travelling north crashed into the four-wheel-drive.

The man and woman from the sedan, both aged 81 from Stapylton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the four-wheel-drive was taken to Logan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Four occupants of the Rav 4, including two children, were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and appealing for any witnesses to the incident or drivers with dash cam footage to contact them on 38095276 or Policelink.

Waterford-Tamborine Road was closed for several hours.

