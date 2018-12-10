Two dead, one injured in Pacific Highway crash

TRAGEDY: Police at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie, where two people were killed and another seriously injured.

TWO people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie on Sunday night, while another person has been seriously injured.

About 7.45pm on Sunday night, a vehicle was travelling south on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie, when it left the road, crashed through a fence, and rolled.

Two men in the car died at the scene while a female passenger was trapped in the vehicle for a short time. She has now been released and is expected to be airlifted to hospital by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter which was tasked to the incident.

Police from Coffs/Clarence Police Area Command remained on the scene conducting inquiries.

Any witnesses are urged to contact police.

Traffic diversions were still in place by Monday morning at the scene of the crash, with contra flow traffic control in place at Halfway Creek to allow motorists to travel through the area, however delays were expected until at least the afternoon.

HALFWAY CREEK: A contra flow remains in place on the Pacific Hwy south of Parker Rd for investigations into a fatal car crash. Allow extra travel time and exercise caution. pic.twitter.com/swYEHSivP0 — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) December 9, 2018

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.