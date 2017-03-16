Two day hearing for Greens-chaired shark deterrent inquiry

A TWO day hearing in the Senate inquiry into shark attack deterrent measures has started today in Sydney with representatives from Surf Life Saving NSW addressing Senate committee members.

The inquiry received 59 public submissions, including about 10 from individuals and organisations based on the North Coast, including local surfers and environmental groups such as Australian Seabird Rescue.

The majority of the submissions were from groups and individuals opposed to shark netting.

The chair of the Senate inquiry, Tasmanian Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson, is also an outspoken opponent of shark nets.

Mr Whish-Wilson condemned the Federal Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg last November for exempting the North Coast from the national shark net moratorium following an application from the NSW Government.

"Shark nets won't make swimmers and surfers safe, but they will lead to the deaths of whales, dolphins and turtles,” he said in a statement.

He accused Mr Frydenberg of "misusing” a clause in the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act which existed to allow communities to respond to national emergencies, to justify the exemption.

He then pledged to introduce a bill to amend the EPBC Act so that it could "no longer be used as a loophole for political purposes.”

Several enviromental groups including the Humane Society, Sea Life Trust, and Sydney-based Eco Divers are addressing the inquiry on the subject of shark numbers and shark behaviour, and current deterrent measures and their regulation.

The inquiry will also hear from shark repelling wetsuit manufacturer Shark Mitigation Systems, and Cardno senior environmental scientist Dr Craig Blount.

The terms of reference of the inquiry are:

- the regulation of mitigation and deterrent measures under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999, including exemptions from a controlled action under section 158;

- the range of mitigation and deterrent measures currently in use;

- emerging mitigation and deterrent measures;

- bycatch from mitigation and deterrent measures;

- alternatives to currently employed mitigation and deterrent measures, including education;

- the impact of shark attacks on tourism and related industries; and

- any other relevant matters.