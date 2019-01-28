Menu
CONNECTING TO CULTURE: Kiedis Laurie-Daley appears from the smoke during the dance.
News

Two cultures, one goal

Jenna Thompson
by
28th Jan 2019 3:00 PM

TWO cultures from opposite ends of the world came together on Monday to share their stories and traditions with one another as part of a cultural exchange day.

North American native peoples visited the Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Centre to speak with and learn from our local nations, while also sharing their own culture overseas.

"It's like two ends of the earth coming together with a common cause of preserving their culture," Kenn Payne of Gurehlgam said.

The day included a Welcome to Country, smoking ceremony and traditional Aboriginal dance lead by Dean Loadsman.

Shortly after, the two North American guests shared their culture with a full room of people across different Aboriginal nations, and touched on their involvement in protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

aboriginal culture clarence valley aboriginal healing centre cultural exchange native american culture
Grafton Daily Examiner

